RGNutri, a food and nutrition consultancy, has just closed an exclusive partnership with AI Palette, an Artificial Intelligence platform with more than 130 million data collection points in 21 countries. As a result, large customers such as Ambev, Bauducco and BRF will have available a platform for analyzing social networks with Artificial Intelligence technology and the ability to track in real time the entire cycle of a product’s trends, from emergence to disappearance. One of the main advantages of the platform is halving the launch time of digital conversations and anticipating consumer trends and preferences, according to the CEO, Heloisa Guarita.

(Note published in issue 1270 of Revista Dinheiro)

The post Smarter Food appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Smarter #food #ISTOÉ #MONEY