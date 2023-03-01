The Milleproroghe decree, just approved by Parliament, provides for a series of changes to smart working, not least the extension until the end of June

The Milleproroghe decree has introduced some innovations regarding smart working. In particular, the Parliament has decided to extend its deadline (in the event of lack of company agreements) until 30 June. Specifically, for private workers both the rule of “fragile” than parents of children under 14while for the public only that of the “fragile”.

fragile workers — As an in-depth study of The sun 24 hoursfor the fragile, the right to agile work does not meet the job compatibility limit with remote performance. In fact, in the event that the latter are not compatible, the decree provides for the assignment to a different job without any salary reduction. A sort of reassignment, however justified by one’s own condition.

workers with children under 14 — The right to smart working, on the other hand, is also confirmed for parents of children under 14. For them, the possibility of accessing this measure expired on 31 December 2022, but was renewed. In this case, the condition to use it is that within the family there is no other parent who does not work or has income support instruments.

workers at risk of infection — The possibility of working from home is also extended for those workers whose competent doctor certifies the greatest risk of contagion from Covid. In this case, however, the only limit set by the decree concerns the single job: the possibility of carrying it out from home must be sanctioned by the employer.

the severely disabled — Lastly, the Milleproroghe decree also deals with the seriously disabled, for whom the new rules provide for priority access to the measure. However the latter must be managed in compliance with the conditions agreed with your employer on the basis of individual or collective agreements.

the enea studio and the city of rome — In support of the goodness of the decision to extend smart working taken by the government, a study by Enea has arrived in these hours that talks about smart working and how much it is good for the environment. In particular, the body talks about avoiding the issue of about 600 kilograms of carbon dioxide per year per worker (-40%). Alongside this, the study, published in the international journal Applied sciences, speaks of considerable savings in terms of time (about 150 hours), distance traveled (3,500 km) and fuel (260 liters of petrol or 237 liters of diesel). Among other things, the study defines Rome as the busiest city in Italy, where daily trips for work and study reasons are around 420 thousand, while each person spends in traffic 82 hours a year. Of these, about half of the sample declares that they travel exclusively with private motorized means of transport (47% by car and 2% on two wheels), while 17% travel exclusively by public transport and 16% with a mix of public/private transport.