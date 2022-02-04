Still smart working or back to the office? Rt and incidence are decreasing, but covid infections in Italy, albeit decreasing, continue to be many. Faced with a situation that seems to be improving, one wonders if it is time for everyone to go back to work face to face. But what do the experts think. From Bassetti to Galli, what do they say about the possibility of returning to the office?

Read also

Bassetti

“You can go back to the offices as before, loosening and then removing the restrictions. No more limitations on the number of people: we are vaccinated with triple dose and we put on the Ffp2 mask. I see no problems, therefore, to be 50 people in 200 meters square, I think of public offices for example. Let’s put the masks indoors for a while longer, but let’s stop living in a completely different way. The offices must go back to being what they were before and I hope that from April onwards, when we will be truly out of the “emergency” you can go to work even without a mask “. Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, underlines this to Adnkronos Salute, analyzing the possibility of a return to work in presence in all offices.

I pray

“Yes, to start thinking about actions of overall reassurance and resumption of” working in the presence “activity, we give this hope in the short term. From the end of February I think there may be this space in the perspective of what has been seen in the other nations that preceded us. , where there has been a sudden lowering of the curve that gives hope that it will be the same for Italy “. Virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, a professor at the University of Milan, says this to Adnkronos Salute, opening up to the hypothesis of a return to the office in the presence. “I believe – however the expert clarifies – that we must have attention and progressiveness”, therefore “with a gradual return, perhaps in rotation. A progression that – explains Pregliasco – allows us to monitor the effects that, with incubation times of Omicron, can be seen over the course of a week-10 days, in a perspective of prudence and gradualness that has characterized the Italian approach “.

Gauls

“The pandemic situation has certainly changed. And returning to the office, doing less smartworking, is possible. Obviously with some caution. the trend of infections and the greater immunization of the population “. Massimo Galli, former director of Infectious Diseases at the Sacco hospital in Milan, told Adnkronos Salute. “Vaccinations have increased, infections are decreasing and it is a fact that many Italians have had the infection”, recalls Galli. “This is not the situation a month ago, when the wave resumed. From the Christmas holidays to now, the picture is definitely different. And it allows us to put the costs and benefits of certain interventions on the table”. People vaccinated and cured “have a very low probability of reinfection in a short time even if we can never have 100% certainty. And consequently they are people who have the possibility of resuming ‘normal’ circulation, and not being covered by the restrictions of various colored areas “. For Galli “to remain barricaded, with the vaccinations completed, would be nonsense”. In short, “it is possible to return to the office, but with some attention with the quarantine for the positives”.

Infectious disease specialists

“We are on the right track but, for a return to the office at full capacity, we are waiting to consolidate the descent of the cases and then we will be able to think”. So at Adnkronos Salute Claudio Mastroianni, president of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) and full professor of Infectious Diseases at the Sapienza University of Rome.