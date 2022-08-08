Smart working, skip the 3-month extension. There are 60 mln

The signal that now the concentration of parties is addressed to elections came from the last Cabinet. The majority split on extension of the help for the fragile workers and parents with children under 14nothing more smart workingwithout agreements with companies will be forced to go back to the office. It is a game – reads the press – from 60 million euros. The main obstacle came from the State General Accounting Office, which for such a measure (the hypothesis was a three-month extension). This is because in the private sectoror if the fragile worker cannot access agile work, because for example the job he performs provides for presencehis absence he comes equated to a hospitalizationwith all related costs borne by the State.

In the absence of reconfirmation of a specification form of protection for fragile workers and parents under 14, – continues La Stampa – then returns the obligation to be present. For them the only lifeline remain agreements on smart working that gradually over these months large groups And individual companies have entered into with their respective trade union representatives to meet not only the parents of young children or those with disabilities, but also disabled in situations of gravity ascertained and caregiver. The disappointment of the Minister of Labor Andrea Orlando: “Unfortunately for the moment the consent required but I do not give up and we will continue to intervene in the conversion of the Aid Decree“.

