Fragile workers will be able to work in smart working, both in the public and in the private sector, until 31 March 2023, but the amendment to the 2023 maneuver approved in the Budget Committee of the Chamber “does not mention parents of children under 14. A missed opportunity” . So Riccarda Zezza, founder of Lifeed, an education technology company that allows people to transfer all their talents between their different roles through online self-coaching. ”The extension of the right to smart working for parents of under 14 children would have been an appreciable government action, which could break a pre-established pattern. We need a push for change, to speak to the labor market which has changed and is still changing at speeds never seen before but to which the ‘work system’ is reacting with great resistance and slowness ”, says Zezza.

“The extension of the right to smart working to parents with young children goes towards the much acclaimed reconciliation between life and work, which today also serves to address another major problem of this era: the level of burnout achieved by workers is in fact the highest ever and costs to the economy and to people. Research shows that, to recharge mentally, people benefit from alternative activities to work: personal and family places in which to dedicate themselves to let ideas, connections and passions flourish”, he explains Still.

“The discussion in the executive also concerned the expiry of the extension. But why put a time limit on a rule that serves everyone and in which we believe? And why limit the categories, if we can talk about categories in these cases, and not extend this right to all those who deal with fragile people, i.e. to all caregivers – and then really and simply to all those who have a life? One step at a time, one might say. But it seems more like a lost opportunity to improve the relationship between life and work: real need, desire and opportunity for all”, he concludes.