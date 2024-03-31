Work, the era of smart working is over

From April 1st, the emergency smart working measures will be interrupted and we will return to company agreements. This decision was taken following the rejection of the amendment to the so-called milleproroghe, That would have extended the right to smart working for people with dependent children under 14 and for vulnerable workers beyond March 31, the end of the emergency measures. This means that it will be necessary to stipulate an agreement with the company, as required by law 81 of 2017, but most companies, excluding large companies such as Luxottica and IntesaSanpaolo, are reluctant to make internal agreements with workers.

As the site writes Wired, the company agreement must contain various specifications, including the duration, the alternation methods, the places excluded for carrying out smart working, the aspects relating to the employee's conduct, the methods of monitoring performance outside the company premises, and more. Once the agreement has been signed, private employers will have to notify the Ministry of Labor of the start of the smart working period within 5 days, while for public sector managers the deadline will be by the 20th of the following month.

The Smart Working Observatory of the Polytechnic of Milan has underlined how i “mature smart working models” lead to better performance and a positive impact on people's well-being. However, individual initiative risks creating inequalities and critical issues. The Minister of Public Administration, Paolo Zangrillo, also issued a directive to guarantee smart working for vulnerable workers in the public sector, but without defining real rights for employees.

In this context, it is important to work towards a homogeneous system that guarantees minimum standards of access to smart working for all workers, reducing inequalities and guaranteeing fair and transparent treatment.