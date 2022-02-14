Smart working guarantees each individual worker annual savings of between € 2,845 and € 5,115, earns 7 days a year in terms of less time lost for commuting home-work, and cuts out-of-pocket expenses by 30%. companies. This was stated by a study by Codacons, which points out how the expensive bills are influencing the choices of Italian companies on the smart work front, while the record price lists of gasoline push more and more citizens to work from home.

“If initially it was the pandemic that revolutionized the way of working by introducing the smartworking tool in Italy, now it is the expensive bill that changes the choices of a growing number of companies – explains Codacons – The need to cut electricity costs and gas, increasingly higher and unsustainable, encourages companies to let their employees work from home, a policy that at the end of the year allows average savings on out-of-pocket expenses (rents, utilities, maintenance, heating, telephony, etc.) up to -30 % per company and even up to 10 thousand euros per employee moved remotely “.

For the worker, however, the savings, according to the study carried out by Codacons, vary between 2,845 and 5,115 euros per year, depending on whether the employee travels by car or public transport and based on the distance traveled from home to the place. of work. Lower expenses due to the cut in food consumption (breakfasts, lunches, coffee) but above all to the elimination of the item ‘petrol’ which significantly affects the daily expenses of a worker and is pushing an increasing number of Italians to work from home. Not only that: thanks to smartworking, the consumer association notes, “a citizen saves on average 74 minutes every day for commuting from home to work, the equivalent of 7 days a year, with a reduction in emissions of about 1, 8 million tons of CO2 per year due to less travel “.