Smart working 2022, the extension for fragile workers in the public administration and private sectors arrives. In fact, according to the Ministry of Labor, “the amendment, strongly supported by the Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Andrea Orlando, has been approved in the Social Affairs Commission, Andrea Orlando, which extends the protection regime for fragile workers to 30 June. (right to smart working for all the frail and, for specific categories of frail, where it is not possible to carry out work in an agile way, equating to hospitalization), in the examination of the draft law for conversion to decree-law no.24 of 2022 (Covid reopening) “.

Furthermore, the right to smart working has been extended also for parents of children with frailty, as well as, until 31 August, the simplified communication methods for smart working for all workers in the private sector.

“In the Social Affairs Committee, where the Reopening decree is under discussion, we have just approved the amendment, reformulated by the Government, which extends smart working for fragile public and private workers – stated Francesca Ruggiero, Vittoria Baldino and Niccolò in a note. Envy, group leader of the M5S in the Social Affairs, Constitutional Affairs and Labor commissions of the Chamber of Deputies – We are satisfied that the request of the 5 Star Movement has been accepted, which immediately fought to fill this gap. and workers affected by pathologies that determine their vulnerability, will be able to continue to carry out their duties in total safety. In this phase of recovery it is important to continue to protect the health of the most vulnerable people with prudence and responsibility “.