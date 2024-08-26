Giugliano, Smart with 4 people on board overturns: a child dies

Tragedy in Giugliano, Campania, where, on the morning of Sunday 25 August, a Smart Fortwo with 4 people on board overturned, causing the death of an 8-year-old girl.

According to an initial reconstruction, the car was uninsured and the driver, Francesco D’Alterio, did not have a license. The man was arrested on charges of road homicide: a few days earlier he had finished serving a sentence for theft under house arrest yesterday.

The mother of the deceased child, however, was reported for road homicide: according to the reconstruction, in fact, the child was in her mother’s arms on the passenger side without wearing a seat belt.

On board the car, approved for two people, as mentioned, there were 4: the driver, the latter’s partner who was holding her daughter in her arms and the woman’s other daughter, a 16-year-old who was travelling in the trunk and who was admitted to a hospital in Pozzuoli for probable fractures.

The dynamics of the accident and why the car overturned are still unclear. It is likely, according to an initial hypothesis by investigators, that the man, his partner and the woman’s daughters went out together to celebrate the man’s newfound freedom.