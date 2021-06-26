A man talks on his cell phone near the entrance of the Mobile. PAU BARRENA / AFP

The edition of the Mobile World Congress 2021 that will open on Monday in Barcelona will not dazzle or be remembered for sparkling products. But it will be celebrated. Last year was the first major event canceled by the pandemic. This year, almost as an act of rebellion or despair, the GSMA (the association of operators organizing the event) has planted itself so that the same did not happen. And this despite the trickle of absences: Ericsson, Samsung, Nokia, Sony, Xiaomi, Qualcomm, Facebook or Google, among others, will be present only virtually. Mobile presentations are not expected, the highlight of other editions. Yes demos of smart watches and bracelets and tablets. It is also expected that there will be much talk about 5G again, with a forward-looking look at 6G, the next generation of wireless technologies.

Samsung, which normally monopolizes a large part of the fair’s attention, has summoned the press for Monday at 7.15pm. It will show news related to its ecosystem of wearables, This is clothing, accessories or personal accessories with technology. It will probably deepen the merger that the company has recently fostered between its operating system for smart watches and wristbands, Tizen, and Google’s platform for these devices, Wear OS. It could also present a tablet. But it will be difficult for the Korean company to reserve one of its big launches for Mobile.

There are other companies that have chosen this virtual path. Lenovo, the world’s leading computer manufacturer, has made his announcements even before the event. It has launched new ThinkPad notebooks and monitors from the ThinkVision series, as well as Chromebooks and peripheral accessories. All of them will be the image that the company will promote in its #LenovoMWC hashtag.

Huawei presence

One of the great companies of other editions that will participate in person is Huawei. The Chinese giant came to gain entity in the Mobile as to dispute to Samsung in other editions the most mediatic announcement of the fair. But this year the situation is very different. Not only because of the atypical nature of this edition but also because the company itself is experiencing difficult times. For two years it has suffered the veto imposed by the United States, which prevents it from accessing the technology of American companies.

In two years, Huawei has gone from having a 17% share of the global smartphone market to 4%, in the first quarter of 2021, according to the analyst firm Counterpoint Research. Although this data has also had an impact on the sale of the Honor division, which was part of the Chinese company until a few months. Huawei will probably take advantage of the Mobile to showcase its new operating system, HarmonyOS, with which it intends to replace Android, whose store of applications and basic services controls Google, attached to the veto of the US government.

HarmonyOS consists of a platform that will be used for mobiles, but that will begin to be used on other devices, from wearables and terminals from the so-called Internet of Things (IoT) to tablets. The company already showed new devices with this operating system a few weeks ago. These were new tablets from the MatePad line and its Watch 3 and Watch 4 watches. So it is to be expected that all these novelties will be exhibited at the MWC. However, it cannot be ruled out that a presentation has been reserved for the Mobile either.

The Chinese TCL Y ZTE They will also be present with their own exhibitors at the fair. Although there are not many clues about ads on his part. Other companies, such as the American Qualcomm, a semiconductor manufacturer, have preferred a virtual presence to preach about the benefits of their technology, which in this case, being new in 5G, is not as tangible as a device. But in reality, this new generation of network will permeate the conversation in Mobile, as it has done in other years.

Another of the companies that will not be missing in the venue will be Telephone. The operator, a traditional participant in Mobile, will display its data transparency center on its display. It is a service intended for your clients, so that they can easily consult and manage the privacy of their data. To this will be added proposals related to the internet of things in the field of agriculture and sustainability.

New generation of network

Among the main issues that the organization wants to focus on in this edition is in fact connectivity, which involves 5G and, with a look to the future, planning for the next generation, 6G. For now, little is known about this new standard, which will succeed a 5G that has not yet been deployed. The fundamental idea is that the new generation of network supports all possible applications that may arise in the coming years. The International Telecommunications Union has set out to define a vision for 6G this year and Mobile will be one of the key meetings to do so. From there it is expected that in 2028 the first products with this standard will come to light.

The connected industry will be another of the pillars of the event, closely related to the use of the internet of things and the deployment of 5G. The GSMA also plans that artificial intelligence, referring to industry and job automation, will be another focus of the fair.

The MWC 2021 menu will be more oriented to the business world than to the consumer and the attendance will be much less crowded. Only three pavilions of the Gran Via venue of the Fira de Barcelona will be occupied, when normally the fair uses nine. Other years, attendance was around and even exceeded 100,000 people. For these days the organizers expect between 30,000 and 50,000 visitors. The organization has tried to attract people with offers of 21 euros per person, for those with residence in Spain. A limited offer, yes. But at an overwhelming discount. The price of the basic ticket is 770 euros, so the discount is 97.3%.

