Soriana presents an attractive offer on your Smart TV from the renowned Hisense brand, now available with a 20% discount. This 58-inch television has a integrated Roku TV systemproviding instant access to a wide variety of streaming platforms to enjoy your favorite content.

Regularly priced at $14,490 at Soriana online, the Hisense 58″ Smart TV is now available for just $11,592 thanks to the discount offered by Soriana. In addition, customers have the option to purchase it with up to 18 months interest-free, an exclusive advantage for online purchases that makes their purchase even easier.

Hisense Roku TV A6GR displays offer an exceptional entertainment experience with a 4K UHD resolution, providing sharp, detailed images for an immersive viewing experience. With access to more than 100,000 online content across more than 5,000 channels, users can enjoy a wide range of entertainment options directly from their television.

Advanced features of the Hisense Smart TV

This Hisense Smart TV is equipped with advanced features to improve the user experience. He Game Mode optimizes performance for an optimal gaming experience, ensuring compatibility with the latest consoles and gaming technologies. In addition, image technologies such as HDR Dolby Vision and HDR10 offer impressive contrast to enjoy movies and series in exceptional quality.

Brand: Hisense

Model: 58A6GR

Color: Black

Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

Processor: Quad Core

Connectivity: Display Port, GPS, Wireless, USB-B, HDMI, AUX, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Consumption: 110 Watts

Packaging Contents and Additional Details

This exclusive online promotion allows you to purchase the television for $11,592.00, with the option to pay in up to 18 months without interest.

Each unit includes the 58″ Hisense screen, a remote control and a user manual. The television has two built-in speakers for an immersive audio experience. With its elegant design and advanced functionalities, this Hisense Smart TV offers an attractive option for those who are looking for a high quality entertainment experience at home.

Soriana's offer on the Hisense 58″ Smart TV with Roku built-in represents an excellent opportunity for those looking to upgrade their home entertainment system at a reduced price. With a significant discount and flexible payment options, this promotion allows users Enjoy an exceptional viewing experience without compromising your budget. Don't miss the opportunity to take advantage of this offer and elevate your home entertainment experience to a new level with the Hisense 58″ Smart TV with Roku built-in.