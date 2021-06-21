One of the technological markets that has evolved the most in recent years is that of smart televisions. New models with unique specifications are released every year. In order not to fail in the choice, LG recommends 5 characteristics to consider when buying a smart tv.

Display technology

It is the way in which the TV forms the image it reproduces. The panels that show the best image quality are LCD-LED, OLED and QLED.

LED technology is made up of white light emitting backlight panels located on the back of the TV. White light is filtered by a liquid crystal panel to form the image on the screen.

“LG OLED technology is characterized by use organic lighting to form the image, that is, each of the pixels that make up the screen has its own light and they turn on and off independently to generate more vivid colors, more perfect blacks and infinite contrast ”.

There are two types of technology: LEDs and QLEDs.

The difference of QLED, manufactured by Samsung, is based on the use of a layer of quantum dots on the panel. These Quantum dots are nano-sized semiconductor crystals (between 2 and 10nm) that carry electrons. When the blue light hits them, they emit colored lights.

Image quality

This is one of the most important features of a TV. However, achieving exceptional and lifelike image quality is not something that everyone achieves.

On the one hand, the resolution of a TV is one of the most relevant pillars when it comes to obtaining a great image quality.



Samsung 75Q800T TV. With QLED panels and 8K resolution (7,680 by 4,320) and 33 million pixels.

This characteristic refers to to the number of pixels that make up the screen. The higher the number of pixels, the more information will be seen on the screen. And this translates into more realistic images where the user will be able to appreciate details in the content they are viewing.

Resolution is measured in number of pixels in height by width. In the case of UHD 4K resolution, it includes 3,840 by 2,160 pixels, that is, more than 8.3 million pixels that make up the screen..

Processor



The 3rd generation ALPHA 7 is the new processor included in the LG OLED BX.

It is a key element when choosing a television as it directly depends on other factors such as resolution, HDR content management, the precision and correction of colors, the movements in the scenes, which improve the experience of watching content.

Through the artificial intelligence of the processor detects and proceeds with the reduction of imperfections in the image, such as the display of scenes with grainy effect.

In addition, through its multiple cores, the processor has the ability to analyze and scale frames from 64 to 120 per scene, which provides greater fluidity in the visualization of images and avoids ghosting, especially in scenes with a lot of movement.

Play on tv

In addition to watching series, movies and videos on YouTube many take advantage of the image quality provided by these screens to connect next-generation consoles.



HDMI 2.1 became the new connection standard for televisions.

One of the key points is the input latency or input lag and it is translated as the time it takes for an action generated by pressing a button on the controller, until it is reflected on the screen.

The time it takes for any television to range from 10 milliseconds (ms) to 50. And although it seems little, this difference is what allows the player to have a better reaction response.

The input of the HDMI 2.1 port gives an improvement in the transfer flow, reaching up to 48 Gbps (against the 18 Gbps of HDMI 2.0), which opens the doors to higher resolutions and refresh rates.



The HDMI 2.1 port, ideal to take advantage of the new Microsoft console.

This port is even more justified if one owns the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5. Since it allows you to take advantage of the automatic low latency mode (ALLM) and adaptive refresh rates (VRR) or the possibility of sending sound to several speakers via Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC).

At full volume

Audio is one of the characteristics that must be taken into account when buying a television. Some equipment has a flat and poorly equalized sound that does not allow you to follow the dialogues of the movies or series clearly.

This causes one to turn up the volume to hear better but like the television it does not have the ability to differentiate the lower tones, it ends up increasing the volume of music or background noises.



Dolby Atmos technology, compatible with many sound bars, helps improve equipment fidelity.

That the Smart TV is compatible with Dolby Atmos is of vital importance. It is a sound standard, found in many sound bars and speakers, that has moved from movie theaters to the comfort of home.

The peculiarity of Dolby Atmos is that it offers 360-degree sound. For this, these teams have vertical shot speakers, which reproduce the sound towards the ceiling so that it bounces, achieving a much more realistic surround effect.

SL