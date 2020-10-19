TV is no longer an idiot box, it has become smart. In Smart TV on Amazon, you can see not only the programs coming from satellite channels but also what is going on in the Internet world. You can watch all the shows and movies coming on this OTT platform. Can connect to mobile phone and watch programs and favorite videos coming on YouTube or any other app.

If you also want to replace your old TV with Smart TV on Amazon Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale I have a lot of options for you. Smart TV on Amazon with a lot of features and different sizes are available here. They are also getting heavy discounts.

MI TV 4A Horizon Edition 108cm (43 inches) Full HD Android LED TV (Black) :



It is Android LED TV with 43 inch screen. On this, you can watch your favorite program in full HD with great video quality. It has 20 Watts stereo speakers which gives you tremendous sound. It supports more than 5000 apps of Google Play Store. The MRP of this Smart TV on Amazon is Rs 25,999 but if you order it from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you can buy it for just Rs 23,499 with a discount of 10%. Buy Now On Amazon

Sony Bravia 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV KD-55X7002G (Black) :



In this Smart TV on Amazon, you will get a large 55-inch LED screen. In it, you will see video of 4K Ultra HD quality. It has a strong speaker of 20 Watts so its sound quality is also very good. It can also be connected to the internet from mobile phone data. MRP of this Smart TV on Amazon is Rs 1,09,900, on which a discount of 46% is being given in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can order it for just Rs 58,990. Buy Now On Amazon

LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray) (2020 Model) :



This Smart TV on Amazon is quite good and affordable for your home. It has a 32-inch LED screen. It has two speakers of 10 Watts. You can connect it to Wi-Fi internet. You can buy this Smart TV on Amazon for just Rs 14,490. By the way, its MRP is Rs 21,990, on which a discount of 34% is being given in the Deal of the Day offer. Buy Now On Amazon

TCL 100 cm (40 inches) Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV :



It is a full HD Android Smart TV with a 40-inch LED screen, which provides a sound output of 20 Watts. It has features like Google Certified Android 9, built-in Wi-Fi and Chromecast, Prime Video, YouTube, Netflix, video search. MRP of this Smart TV on Amazon is Rs 39,990, on which a heavy discount of 55 %% is being given in Deal of the Day offer. You can order it for just Rs 17,990. Buy Now On Amazon

Panasonic 100 cm (40 inches) Full HD Android Smart LED TV :



This full HD Smart TV on Amazon offers a 40-inch LED screen and 16 Watts sound output. It has built-in Google Assistance, Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube and many more Smart TV features. The MRP of this Smart TV on Amazon is Rs 24,990 but if you order it from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, then you can order it for just Rs 19,990 at 20% discount in Deal of the Day offer. Buy Now On Amazon

note : Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Click here to shop.

Disclaimer: NBT journalists have not written this article.