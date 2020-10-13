Deals and offers are starting on shopping websites in the country as the festive season approaches. Smartphone and electronics companies are also offering discounts to woo customers. Indian television brand Shinko has announced a special offer on Smart TV. The company will sell its existing SO328AS (32) model at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale for just Rs 3,232.If you want a smart TV for the price of a smart speaker, then this is a great opportunity for you. Shinko has informed by sending the release that the Great Indian Festival Sale will sell the 32 inch screen SO328AS Smart TV in 2020 in flash cell for Rs 3,232. The flash sale will be held on 18 October.

This Shinko TV has features like Univol user interface, Android 8. Apart from this, it gets many other features including HRDP technology, 3 HDMI and two USB ports, A-53 quad-core processor, 1 GB RAM and 8 GB storage, 20 watt speakers, Bluetooth.

Apart from this, the company is also offering discounts on 4K, Full HD and HD Ready Smart TV and HD Ready LED TV. The company has also offered no-cost EMI.

Arjun Bajaj, founder of Shinko India, said, “Last year, on the occasion of our first anniversary, we made a 55-inch smart TV available at Amazon Cell for just Rs 5,555. This year is the second anniversary of the company and Hummer is providing 32 inch Smart TV for Rs 3,232.

Shinko 43 inch Full HD Smart TV can be purchased at Amazon Great Indian Festival for Rs 15,999. The original price of this TV is Rs 31,999. At the same time, 43-inch 4K TV will be made available for Rs 21,999 while its original price is Rs 36,999.