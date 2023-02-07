ITHome: China has created traffic cones to organize traffic in case of an accident

Smart traffic cones have helped reduce traffic accidents in China. About it informs Chinese edition of ITHome.

A special robot that looks like a traffic cone was created by engineers from Ningbo Datong Development and Farsoon Digital Technology. The smart device has four wheels and a lighting system, as well as sensors with which the device can coordinate with similar robots.

The smart device is designed to organize traffic and reduce accidents in road accidents. It is clarified that in the event of an accident, a group of robots enter the lane and automatically block the part of the road on which the accident occurred. After the lane is cleared of vehicles, the cones return to their place to be charged.

Robots have already begun to be tested on high-speed tracks in the city of Ningbo. According to experts, in the event of an accident, it takes up to 30 minutes for road services to arrive at the scene and organize safe traffic. The creators of the robots noted that smart devices cope with this task in “a matter of seconds.”

At the end of January, the authorities of San Francisco (USA) complained that unmanned taxis prevent city services from doing their job. According to experts, the cars repeatedly blocked the movement of fire engines and made false calls to the rescue service.