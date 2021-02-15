Sharjah (WAM)

Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Complex, in cooperation with Idea Tech, launched smart and innovative technology to distribute new coronavirus vaccines from Sharjah to all parts of the world, where a team of scientists and researchers succeeded in creating and developing small and light, hand-held coolers, through which it can be stored and transported. Vaccines are at constant temperatures, and under changing climatic conditions.

Idea Tech, a company specialized in the field of innovative engineering, has developed a cooling and transportation system, called “Smile”, which is a smart system for cooling the vaccine that can reduce the waste of various kinds of vaccines as a result of their damage by exposure to high temperatures during logistical operations, including vaccines. COVID-19 », specifically in remote areas with weak infrastructure, and in any developed and developing countries, in addition to serving people who cannot travel to vaccination points.

The Smile system is an effective way to transport vaccines in vehicles, on foot, bicycles or boats, and this system can also provide reliable storage for large-scale testing.

The “Smile” anti-freeze system, which is safe from breakdown, reduces waste to less than 5 percent. The “Smile” system maintains vaccines and vital samples at a constant temperature for 3 to 6 days even during use. This is achieved through the use of an ice pack. Designed with a patented air lock system.

Hussein Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Complex said: This project reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to invest in the innovative sector in the emirate, and his keenness to support and embrace research and development institutions and centers from around the world, and this The achievement and cooperation with Idea Tech is only an indication of not only the smart industry, but the smart investments that have begun to flock to the complex, which is the scientific pride of the emirate in its development path. He added: “The strategy adopted by the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Complex through an advanced research system has encouraged many local, regional and international companies to enter into partnerships with the complex and in such difficult crises, the true value of such strategies and visions appears.”