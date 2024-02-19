Abu Dhabi Police alerted drivers not to neglect to register and renew the vehicle’s license on time, stressing that this contributes to enhancing traffic safety on the roads after ensuring that it is roadworthy when inspected before renewal.

Major Badr Ali Al Hosani from Abu Dhabi Police said that smart systems on the roads monitor and issue violations for vehicles with expired licenses, noting that the violation of driving a vehicle with an expired license is a fine of 500 dirhams and 4 points, and the vehicle is impounded for seven days if three months have passed since the expiration of its license.

As part of the traffic lights broadcast by Abu Dhabi Police through its social media accounts, Al Hosani stressed the importance of inspecting the vehicle upon expiration of its license, in a way that enhances the safety of vehicle drivers and road users.

After being activated on the roads, the smart systems monitored and issued violations for vehicles with expired licenses, after the expiration of the insurance period specified for them by the various licensing authorities in the country.

Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that the validity of a vehicle license is one of the most important elements for the safety of road users, as the validity of a vehicle license is considered the basis for allowing it to drive on various roads in the country.

Abu Dhabi Police is intensifying traffic control procedures to subject vehicles to a technical examination that indicates their suitability to drive on the road, so that they do not pose a danger. Neither the vehicle owner nor other road users, stressing that it will not be lax in enforcing the law against owners of vehicles with expired licenses, due to the dangers this poses to lives and public property.

In a related context, Abu Dhabi Police stated that drivers can obtain a 25% discount on the traffic violation when paying it 60 days up to a year after issuing the narrated violation. Violations can also be paid in installments through banks at zero interest for a period of 12 months.