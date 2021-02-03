The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai has launched a smart system for issuing new licenses in early childhood centers in the emirate, allowing them to register in the smart services package provided by the authority, and enhancing students ‘families’ confidence that their children are getting high-quality educational experiences.

The new system comes within the framework of the authority’s commitment to the Executive Council’s decision, which aims to ensure the quality of early childhood care and education in accordance with the best international practices applied in this regard, and to ensure that the outputs of the early childhood care and education sector are in line with the strategies adopted for the emirate, in addition to encouraging and consolidating principles and concepts. Basic societal principles in early childhood, by preparing the child for a responsible life in a society dominated by the values ​​of understanding, tolerance and equality.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Director General of the Authority, Dr. Abdullah Al-Karam, said, “The decision contributes to linking early childhood centers with the educational community, schools and universities, thus enhancing the march of private education in the emirate. It also contributes to enriching the educational and learning experiences of children since the beginning of their journey with education, as well as instilling reassurance and confidence among parents that their children receive high-quality educational experiences at an early age. ”

For his part, the Executive Director of the Permits and Compliance Sector at the authority, Mohamed Ahmed Darwish, stressed that the new system provides an integrated package of smart services to meet all the needs of permit holders, operators and parents in the early childhood sector in Dubai, and to encourage investment in this important age stage for children and families to an extent Whether, within an integrated and interconnected organizational structure aimed primarily at enriching the experiences of operators and parents in their journey with private education in Dubai in its various stages, forms and types.

The early childhood sector in Dubai benefits from the renewed efforts of the Dubai government that focus on ensuring the quality of education, care, and quality of life for children at an early age, as the emirate embraces more than 200 nurseries and early childhood centers, where early childhood is one of the primary stages in a child’s development and growth. It includes the age stage from birth until reaching the age of six years.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

