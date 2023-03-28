The brand smart after #1 is ready to launch on the market of electric vehicles the new SUV Coupe #3which is unveiled on April 18 atShanghai Salonand then reach the European dealerships during 2024. The new model is the second in the new family of all-electric products from the joint venture between Mercedes Benz and Geely.

Smart SUV #3 as it will be

As with the smart #1, the interior and exterior design of the smart #3 was done by Mercedes-Benz global design teamwith the aim of offering an interpretation dynamic and sporty of the concept of sensual product.

Smart SUV #3, how could it be

The style of the new #3 is further accentuated by numerous details. At the front the LED headlights, from slender shapeblend with a decisive ‘shark nose’ and a broad ‘A’ shaped grid.

On the hips the two-tone roof meets with the beltline that connects the A and C pillars, shaping a fastback silhouette elegant and sporty. The sportiness of the car is also enhanced by big circles and conical cooling ducts.

The rear of the new #3 smart SUV Coupé

Finally in the back, the first sketches show the decisive curvature, created by the spoilers prominent, from the C-pillar and the robust fenders and rear bumpers. The #3 look also offers taillights with pixelated elements.

Smart SUV #3 engine, battery and range

Technical details on the engine, battery and range have not yet been disclosed. From the first rumors, the technical basis of the SUV #1, which was born on theSEA modular platform(Sustainable Experience Architecture) developed by Geely.

Test video Smart #1 2023 electric SUV

The first smart of the new course mounts a rear electric motor from272 hpwhich on the brabus is joined by another unit at the front for 428 hp of total power. There66 kWh batterywith prismatic cells would ensure an autonomy of over 400km.

Smart SUV #3 when is it coming?

The arrival of the new #3 smart SUV in Europe is scheduled forearly 2024. The official presentation is instead scheduled for April 18, 2023 in Chinaon the occasion of Shanghai Salon.

Photo Smart SUV #1

