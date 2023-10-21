The Ministry of Interior has developed a security system, which it calls the “Smart Parking” system, which is available on a smart tablet linked to biometric fingerprint systems (eye print, hand print, and face), and is also linked to the unified criminal system and federal traffic.

The system allows Ministry employees and police commanders to instantly match people on site through biometric fingerprints, and inquire about personal data via the ID card reader, instantly.

The “Smart Parking” system won the Best Radical Innovation Award at the “Emirates Innovates 2023” event, the largest national event of its kind whose activities were organized in all the emirates of the country last February.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed that the innovation contributed to helping the police by conducting instant matching of people in the field, to identify suspects through their various biometric fingerprints in a smart digital way, through an integrated security system on a digital tablet.

She stated that this innovation contributed to reducing the costs of the transportation process, while the accuracy of the system’s results reached 90%, the suspect identification rate was 97%, and employee satisfaction with the system was 90%.

The system is distinguished by the fact that it uses a small, portable tablet, which is easy to use by security personnel. The mobile device identifies wanted or suspected persons, and also identifies victims and unknown bodies, by verifying their iris fingerprint.

The device uses the iris fingerprint system applied in the Ministry of Interior to identify people, and is one of the applications of artificial intelligence in the field of computer vision.

The system relies on the iris fingerprint system to carry out several field tasks, which serve and facilitate police personnel and criminal investigation and investigation departments to identify wanted or suspected persons, through the security stop service, without the need to send them to any police station for verification.

It is worth noting that the Ministry of Interior is cooperating with all government institutions and ministries and the private sector in developing services based on “face fingerprint” technology, and disseminating this innovative technology that relies on the feature of artificial intelligence in a way that is compatible with the needs of government work and the private sector, and benefiting from it with the aim of facilitating customer procedures. And enhancing the quality of digital life in Emirati society.

The integrated facial fingerprint digital authentication portal service was launched for the government and private sectors, and a number of institutions in the banking sector benefited from it, as they relied on facial fingerprint technology to open bank accounts and secure money transfers, so that the financial system is safe and contributes to protecting the digital society in the country. It supports improved quality of life.

The Ministry of Interior has developed “face fingerprint” technology, based on artificial intelligence, to enable customers of these banks and financial institutions to open accounts, disburse money from ATM machines, and perform many banking services using the customer’s face fingerprint.

It stressed its keenness to continue its efforts in providing digital solutions that enhance the digital agenda of the UAE, and to be a pioneer in investing in modern technologies and employing them in the field of developing services in an innovative manner, as the Ministry is keen to adopt the best modern technologies in the areas of digital services.

• The system was developed by the Ministry of Interior and is available on a smart tablet.