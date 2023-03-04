Smart stop to the production of the ForTwo

There smartas we all know it, will be discontinued by 2024. The small one ForTwonow only with electric motorpasses the baton to the eldest #1, the electric SUV from smart. Until then, the House will continue to accept orders for the small electric car.

Smart stop production, why?

In 2025 the long career of the smart ForTwowhich has revolutionized urban mobility since 1996 with its two and a half meters in length.

Production of the smart EQ fortwo ends in 2024

For many years it was the perfect car in the city, since yes really parked everywhere. Now, however, with the changing times, he passes the baton to his greatest heir, namely the city ​​SUV #1. The smallest ForTwo says goodbye like that afterwards 25 years old of honorable career.

Smart ForTwo orders

The smart, which is controlled by Geely and from Mercedes-Benzuntil 2024 will accept orders for the ForTwo, both for the coupe and convertible versions.

Smart #1, the heir to the FortTwo

The model can be ordered from all Italian smart centers well beyond the date of April 2023. The deadline for accepting orders will depend on the availability of the product allocated by the individual countries.

smart EQ fortwo racing red

Smart gives Italy the special series smart EQ fortwo racing red electricmade in only 250 specimens to celebrate 25 years of career. Developed on basis pulseEQ fortwo racingred is characterized by the livery in carmine red mattan absolutely new color for smart.

smart EQ fortwo racing red

This special series from the smart is equipped with the package ExclusiveThe winter packagesthe console in carbon look and for 200 of the 250 examples available, there is the 22 kW on-board charger. The price of the smart EQ fortwo racingred is 30,195 euros for the version with magazine from 4.6 kW And 30,695 euros if you choose the model with 22 kW charger.

Photo history of the smart

