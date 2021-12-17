Over 120 innovative start-ups financed, with 74 million euros of investments activated and more than 800 jobs created. These are the numbers for 2021 by Smart & Start Italia, the incentive of Invitalia aimed at startups with a high innovative content throughout the national territory. Out of 349 applications examined, 123 obtained a positive evaluation, with an admission rate of 35%. The total concessions granted during the year amounted to 60 million euros. Between the projects financed, 22% concern the Internet of Things sector, followed by Life Sciences (15%) and e-commerce (13%). The environment, energy and cloud computing sectors are also well represented.

Invitalia reports that two thirds of the startups financed come from the center-north, in particular from Lombardy, which with 26% of business plans approved is by far the most represented region. Followed by Campania (13%), Sicily (10%) and Emilia Romagna (8%). The overall results of the measure express a widespread potential for innovation that comes from the world of startups. Smart & Start Italia, which still has an endowment of 80 million euros, is confirmed as the most important national incentive for a high-level entrepreneurial target in terms of professional profiles, innovative ideas, hi-tech solutions.

Since its departure in September 2013, it has supported more than 1,260 startups with 470 million euros, with the creation of nearly 7,800 skilled jobs. By submitting the online application on the website www.invitalia.it it is possible to obtain a zero-interest loan of up to 1.5 million euros, without guarantees. Furthermore, startups based in the South and in the Seismic Crater of Central Italy can receive a grant equal to 30% of the mortgage and thus return only 70% of the sum received.