The Maeen Assistive Technology Center for People of Determination, affiliated to the Ministry of Community Development, provides innovative solutions for parents and teachers specialized in training and rehabilitating people of determination, by harnessing a set of technical tools and devices to organize the daily lives of people of determination and develop their sensory and motor skills to increase the opportunity to employ their potential in learning and work.

The Ministry stated that 1,100 students, their families, and specialists working in government centers for people of determination benefit from the services of “Maeen”, which is the first of its kind in the country, explaining that the center’s devices link information technology technologies and people of determination, so that they can develop their educational and productive capabilities with the help of Simulation and stimulation scenarios in a number of areas.

The director of Maeen, Fatima Al Balushi, told Emirates Today that the center includes a set of quality devices that support various technologies in the field of design, the sensory field, and the field of communication, and serve the educational process for people of determination and enhance their cognitive and motor abilities.

She added that the center’s technical devices are used to implement a range of training and rehabilitation activities that people of determination undergo in order to stimulate their communication and interaction abilities and enhance their ability to integrate, and are also used by parents, teachers and specialists during the implementation of rehabilitation programs for people of determination.

Al-Balushi added that the center is a practical model for a qualified, calm and stimulating environment and an innovative effort to achieve diagnostic, therapeutic and educational goals, and tangible results in the skills, abilities and achievements of people of determination.

She stated that supportive technologies are used in the daily organization of the lives of people of determination, whether inside or outside rehabilitation centers, and their impact extends to the daily family and social life, to facilitate their independent practice of skills, help them in training permanently, and facilitate communication and communication with the surrounding environment, in order to achieve their social integration in a way. seamless.

Al-Balushi stated that the center is continuing the training of cadres in eight government centers to rehabilitate people of determination and teach the families of students registered in those centers to use the virtual platforms designated to support training, pointing out that the center is implementing courses on the basics of assistive technology for those registered in the employment platform with upper physical disabilities, as well as It conducts training courses for employees of people of determination centers, in addition to guiding and training parents on how to create a home learning environment for people of determination by preparing various educational videos and explaining some educational applications.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Community Development has established an employment platform for people of determination, which is an electronic platform that helps people of determination to obtain suitable job opportunities, training and development professionally, by presenting their CVs and experiences to institutions that have job opportunities, as well as providing an opportunity for those institutions to announce vacancies. Suitable for people of determination who are willing and able to occupy it.

The Ministry is keen on the participation of people of determination in job fairs held in the country, within the framework of implementing the axes of the national policy to empower people of determination, which adopted the issue of vocational rehabilitation and inclusive employment as one of the main axes and called for highlighting their professional and practical capabilities and skills.

Stimulating the energies of people of determination

The director of the Maeen Center for Supportive Technology for People of Determination, Fatima Al-Balushi, stated that the center currently includes 489 devices to stimulate the energies of people of determination, benefiting all male and female students with various disabilities, who are registered in the Ministry’s centers for people of determination.

She explained that the devices include communication and education devices, and others in the form of keys with their accessories, computer communication devices and touch screens, arm devices and facilitators of movement, in addition to learning devices with music, technologies and programs for people of determination.

