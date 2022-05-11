The developer Zeke Steerche works at Bristol Robotics Laboratory created the smart socksthe “smart socks “ that will help millions of people diagnosed with dementia. But why precisely people diagnosed with dementia? The idea came from Steerche’s great-grandmother, who became aggressive and anxious with the advancement of the disease, so much so that the engineer was encouraged to find a solution.

In fact, smart socks monitor heart rate and levels of sweat and movement to provide information on the well-being of the wearer, especially when they are affected by anxiety.

Smart socks: some more details on the new device

Smart socks have the look and feel of regular socks, do not need to be refilled, are machine washable and provide a steady stream of data to healthcare professionals, who can easily see their patients’ metrics on an app..

Current alternatives to the Milbotix product are worn on wrist straps, which can stigmatize or even cause more stress. Dr Steer said: “The foot is actually a great place to collect stress data and socks are a familiar piece of clothing that people wear every day. “

“Our research shows that socks can accurately recognize signs of stress, which could really help not only people with dementia and autism, but their caregivers as well.“.

Dr. Steer was working as a defense software engineer when his great-grandmother, Kath, started showing the negative effects of dementia. Once kind and with a passion for jazz music, Kath became anxious and aggressive and eventually had Dr. Steer's grandmother of being robbed, a very common accusation among people who are undergoing major cognitive decline. This great-grandmother's attitude was the spring that prompted Dr. Steer to study the therapeutic potential of wearable technologies supported by artificial intelligence, which could have supported patients with the same symptoms as his great-grandmother. The engineer studied under a PhD at the Bristol Robotics Laboratory, jointly run by the University of Bristol and UWE Bristol.

During the research, he volunteered at a dementia nursing home run by the St Monica Trust. The Garden House Nursing Home Manager, Fran Ashbyhe has declared: “Zeke’s passion was clear from her first day with us and she worked closely with staff, relatives and residents to better understand the effects and treatment of dementia“.

“We were truly impressed with the potential of its assisted technology to predict impending unrest and help alert staff to intervene before it can escalate into distressed behavior. “

“Using examples of modern assistive technologies such as smart socks can help enable people with dementia to maintain their dignity and achieve better quality results for their daily life“.

While volunteering, Dr. Steer came up with the idea for Milbotix, which he launched as an activity in February 2020: "I understood that my great-grandmother was not an isolated episode and that distressed behaviors are very common ", has explained.

Milbotix is ​​currently looking to partner with innovative social work organizations to refine and evaluate smart socks.

The Charity Alzheimer’s Society said there will be 1.6 million people with dementia in the UK by 2040, with one person developing dementia every three minutes. Dementia is thought to cost the UK £ 34.7 billion a year.

Meanwhile, according to the government, autism affects 1% of the UK population, or around 700,000 people, 15-30% of whom are some or all of the non-verbal tense.. Dr. Steer is now growing the business: testing smart socks with people living with mid to advanced stage dementia and developing the technology before launching the product on the market next year. Milbotix will begin a funding round later this year.

Milbotix is ​​currently a team of three, including Jacqui Arnold, who has been working with people with dementia for 40 years. The scientist said: "These socks could make such a difference. Having that early indicator of someone's increased stress levels could provide the early intervention they need to reduce their discomfort, be it that touch, music, pain relief, or just having someone there. with them".

Milbotix will be supported by the Alzheimer’s Society through its Accelerator Program, which is helping fund the development of smart socks, providing innovation support, and helping test what it has described as a “Brilliant product”.Natasha Howard-Murray, senior innovator at Alzheimer’s Society, said, “Some people with dementia may exhibit behaviors such as aggression, irritability and resistance to treatment.

This innovative wearable technology is a fantastic and accessible way for staff to better monitor residents’ distress and agitation. “

Professor Judith Squires, Deputy Chancellor of the University of Bristol, said: “It is fantastic to see Zeke use the skills he learned with us to improve the well-being of some of the most needy. The groundbreaking research Zeke has undertaken has the potential. to help millions of people live a better life. We hope to see Milbotix thrive, ”concluded the engineer.