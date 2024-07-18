And if Smart Roadster could come back into fashion in the form of an electric sports car? The Mercedes Group brand is seriously thinking about it: after having launched a range of more traditional electric cars, in fact, it cannot be ruled out that the sports car produced by Smart from 2002 to 2005 could come back into fashion in the form of an electric sports car. electric revival. And the possibility of this happening certainly exists, given that it was relaunched by the CEO of Smart Europe, Dirk Adelmann.

The return of the Smart Roadster?

“We have three fantastic electric cars in the range and none of them are Roadsters, so why not?“his words reported by Autocar. Adelmann, moreover, admitted to having had a Roadster as his first company car, for this reason he has a very emotional relationship with that model. But what will a possible new electric Roadster be like? “If we do it, you can be sure that it will be very compact, it will certainly be a two seats“added Adelmann.

Electric Rebirth

The number one in the European division of Smart He then said that when he and his colleagues were in the process of designing the brand’s new range around 2020, and when China’s Geely acquired a 50% stake in the brand from parent company Mercedes-Benz, the first drawings of a new Roadster had been circulating. With them, of course, also the prospect of realizing it, with the latter it has never been deleted.

Not just SUVs

It is clear that the introduction of an electric sports car would go to shuffle the cards in a range composed mainly of SUVs. “Smart is always unconventional and I think this is what we have demonstrated once again with the #5 SUV. – commented Adelmann – Nobody expected it from us. Nobody expected the #1 from us, which for a brand like ours is also a rather large SUV. And nobody expected a coupé SUV like the #3. Smart is much more than the Fortwo“.