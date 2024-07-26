A few weeks ago, while shopping, something happened to me that hadn’t happened to me for a long time when I was trying on a product. gadget New: When I went to pay at the checkout, I did so by knocking on the POS terminal with my knuckles and the supermarket cashier couldn’t help but make a surprised comment. In the end, everyone around was interested in seeing what was happening. It seemed like a setup, but the reality is that I was wearing a smart ring with a payment function.

Although they are not yet very widespread and are not usually seen on the street, the number of models that are already available for this and other uses, and the commitment to them by large companies such as Samsung, suggest that they will be the next device. In fashion. For the moment, the smart rings that are already on sale are not cheap devices that, however, use top-quality materials – they have to be very resistant to withstand everyday use – and, in many cases, they are manufactured specifically for the person who buys them.

When choosing rings, selecting the right size is essential. And that’s not easy: in my case, for example, I’ve noticed how rings that fit me well on colder days become tighter when the weather gets warmer – and vice versa – and I’ve even felt that the fit varies throughout the day. That said, all models offer the possibility of sending a kit to choose the perfect size. Hence, between one thing and another, it can take weeks from confirming the purchase until it is received at home.

Although they are generally a bit larger than a normal ring, it is usually recommended to wear them on the index finger and they are not uncomfortable. You just have to get used to doing everything with them: at first I took them off constantly so that they would not get dirty, wet or knocked, with the consequent risk of losing them, and on more than one occasion I have forgotten one. Once you realize that they are really resistant and that it is not necessary to take them off, you wear them more easily.

Pay and open the car

But what are these rings used for? There are two main groups: those that serve as a payment method and the group that is more focused on recording activity.

Rikkifor example, is a Spanish-made model that opts for a minimalist aesthetic and is made of hypoallergenic ceramic that is scratch-, water- and shock-proof. I especially like it because it has a very narrow version that is extremely comfortable and discreet to wear. Also, although it can be activated and deactivated from the mobile phone, it works completely independently and does not need to be charged. And it is one of the most affordable models. Its functionality is limited to payments. contactless: It has a bank-grade NFC chip inside, certified by Visa and MasterCard, which encrypts the data so that it is never exposed. Every time you pay more than 50 euros, it also asks for a PIN. It is very easy to do and everything is explained step by step when starting up the ring, although there are cards that do not work through this system: it is only compatible with Revolut cards or virtual cards created through the Curve service.

The one of cnick It has a very similar functionality: when you want to pay, you have to knock a couple of times with your knuckles on the payment terminal and wait a couple of seconds; it is very striking. The aspect that I value most is that it is also a very secure system because when you connect the payment card, a token which can only be used on the ring and there is no way to use it to make online payments or anything like that. As a complement, this model adds the possibility of becoming a key to open the Tesla. I have not been able to test this option, but the theory says that just by resting the knuckle on the window, under the driver’s side camera, they are unlocked; it is compatible with the Model S and Model X manufactured from 2021 and all Model 3 and Model Y. Among its aspects to improve, it is somewhat larger in size than the competition.

Monitor day to day

The other models I tested have a completely different functionality: activity and sleep quality monitoring. In this case, they all have a battery and must be charged. RingConnfor example, comes with a storage box and charging case – the most convenient system I’ve tried. And it can go without recharging for more than a week. Forged from titanium, it’s available in three colours and is one of the largest, but also very light. It tracks heart rate, blood oxygen and other vital signs, as well as sleep, activity and stress. It’s all displayed very clearly and scored so you can see your health at a glance.

The ring Ring AIR The Ultrahuman model has very similar functionality and also produces weekly reports automatically (with the previous model, for example, you had to generate them manually). In them you can see graphically what has improved and what has worsened and it shows advice on how to do it. One of its main advantages is that it is very complete for sleep measurement: in addition to reporting on the phases of sleep and giving a score that serves as a reference, it also offers detailed information on its efficiency, skin temperature, heart rate drop or blood oxygen level.

Circular RingFinally, it adds an extra feature: it vibrates. And that vibration can be used to set silent alarms or to create a medication schedule so the ring remembers when it’s time to take the next dose. It can even be used for guided breathing exercises. It takes 14 days to calibrate, and from there it’s able to display all kinds of statistics. It’s compact and durable, can be used for exercise and to check how well you’re recovering based on your blood oxygen level, but it has the shortest battery life and the charger is quite cumbersome.

