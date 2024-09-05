A fitness coach can be so small. A smart ring weighs just two to three grams and at first glance you can’t tell it’s an electronic gadget. The genre is becoming popular, and Samsung has recently launched its first product. Smart rings work like a fitness bracelet. They measure heart and breathing rate, heart rate variability, oxygen saturation, movement, acceleration and body temperature. They want to use this core data to monitor sleep, determine sleep stages, identify stress or relaxation, calculate calories burned and predict the time of ovulation for women.