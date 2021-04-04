During the months of January and February last, Dubai Police seized 1598 vehicles through the smart reservation system, with 776 vehicles in January and 822 vehicles in February, according to the Director of the General Traffic Department, Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei.

Al Mazrouei said that the smart reservation system allows drivers, who have been subject to violations that require seizure based on the Traffic and Traffic Law, a third option is to seize the vehicle under the custody of its owner, in his home or the place he chooses, on the condition not to use it, pointing out that there are two other options which are to pay a fine instead For seizure, or seizure at the police counter.

He explained that the smart reservation system for the violating vehicles required for reservation is connected to satellites, through which the movement of vehicles that have been booked is monitored in the area specified by the owner, indicating that the mechanism is done through a small smart electronic device.

He pointed out that the smart reservation is registered via the Dubai Police General Headquarters website or the smart application, and the traffic violations are paid, then the service fees amounting to 420 dirhams for the first month are paid, then the General Traffic Department checks to install the device, and link it electronically with the central violations system, and the monitoring system on Around the clock, and when the required reservation period ends, the vehicle owner visits the General Traffic Department to unblock the reservation and remove the device.

He pointed out that the smart reservation device gives green after activation, and in the event that the vehicle is moved it turns red directly, then the owner of the vehicle is notified by text message of his violation of the terms of the smart reservation, and a fine is imposed on it, then the vehicle is transferred to the reservation network in the General Traffic Department to complete the rest of the period Scheduled for reservation.





