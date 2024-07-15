The Director General of Human Resources, Major General Dr. Saleh Abdullah Murad, praised the great role played by the employees of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence in developing the security work system, by contributing to the creation of smart programs and projects that achieve the goals of the Dubai Police General Command.

During his meeting with employees of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence, as part of the “Close to You” program, which aims to make employees in general departments and police stations happy and to know their needs, Major General Saleh Murad stressed the importance of organizing such periodic meetings with employees of various departments and police stations to know their aspirations, needs and challenges and to encourage distinguished employees by honoring them.

He added that Dubai Police appreciates the efforts of every person who works hard and diligently, stressing that Dubai Police pays great attention to achieving happiness for its employees, as it realizes that the effects of job satisfaction are greatly reflected in productivity and performance at work.

He said that among these meetings and field visits with employees comes the “Close to You” program, which aims to make employees happy and know their needs. The program includes meetings with general departments and police stations, with the aim of achieving sustainable job happiness and improving performance.