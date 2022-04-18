The Traffic and Patrols Department in Ras Al Khaimah Police has started implementing the smart transformation of the program of confiscation and sale of seized vehicles, in cooperation with the Public Resources Authority and partners, based on the initiative of the UAE smart government to accelerate the pace of smart transformation in government agencies at the federal and local levels, and to achieve the strategy of the Ministry of Interior and the directions of the Commander. General of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi.

The Acting Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, Lt. Col. Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Bahar, said, “The smart program is responsible for sorting and checking the seized vehicles that the law of auction sales applies to, and directing the legal procedures cycle without any papers. It also achieves the smart link between all internal and external agencies from Partners, to ensure speed of implementation, quality of procedures and transparency in service, to ensure the efficiency of services, and to achieve customer satisfaction.

He explained that “the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police seeks to automate most of the services provided to customers and partners, to achieve leadership in all national and strategic indicators that seek to maintain security and safety.”



