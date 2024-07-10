The Smart Police Station project, affiliated with Dubai Police, has received the Future Readiness Mark, which is awarded to federal and local government entities that design and implement exceptional projects that enhance the country’s readiness for the future, in appreciation of the efforts and the local and global impact achieved by the project in enhancing the readiness of the security and safety sector for future changes through the application of innovative models, enhanced by advanced technology, to improve the quality of life, security and safety of society in the UAE.

Around the clock, and without human intervention, the Smart Police Station project enhances the security and safety readiness capabilities in the Emirate of Dubai by creating a safe smart space for all segments of society, where more than 1.2 million digital police reports and transactions are completed for 46 services for more than 2.7 million customers with a maximum service time of 25 minutes, where customer reports are responded to within a time period of 1.45 minutes, which significantly reduces the response time to emergency cases, and increases the hours of security focus across 25 smart police stations in all areas of the emirate.

Smart police stations also contribute to achieving sustainability, reducing 5,800 tons of emissions annually, and reducing energy consumption by 97%, forming a model for the future of sustainable police readiness currently being applied in eight governments around the world.

Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, stressed that the Smart Police Station project embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to design and create the future proactively, and achieve readiness for emerging changes by employing advanced technology to enhance the country’s capabilities in investing in new opportunities.

Al Roumi expressed her appreciation and congratulations to the Dubai Police General Command and the Smart Police Station project team for the station receiving the Future Readiness Mark, stressing that this project and other pioneering Emirati initiatives enhance the country’s position, which today presents to the world new transformational and practical models that achieve readiness in police work, support leadership and sustainability, and enhance the UAE’s global position as a preferred and safe destination for life and stability.

For his part, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, expressed their pride and appreciation for obtaining the Future Readiness Mark, which came as a result of the continuous efforts to adopt a comprehensive proactive approach that enhances the institution’s ability to provide its services in the security and police sector, based on science, technology, innovation and sustainability standards.

Al Marri stressed that the Smart Police Station project is a national project that reflects the UAE’s orientations and vision in anticipating the future and its challenges, and its keenness to ensure providing a sustainable life for members of society on its land. Al Marri added, “The Smart Police Station is a unique, proactive project with its exceptional, innovative concept and its reliance on modern technology systems that play a crucial role in reshaping the future of police stations, in addition to investing in research and development to enhance the efficiency of services and the ability to face future challenges.”

The project employs advanced future technology to bring about a radical and innovative change in the design of the future interactive experience of community members with the police by linking police, security, traffic, identity and biometric fingerprint systems and advanced payment systems within a single interface in a smooth and simplified digital manner, with security operations systems and cyber-secure communication networks.

The project also focuses on achieving sustainability and reducing the operating costs of the centers by adopting paperless business models and 100% digital sustainability.

Ahoud Al Rumi:

The project embodies the vision of Mohammed bin Rashid, in proactively designing and creating the future, and achieving readiness for emerging changes.

Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri:

The Smart Police Station is a national project that reflects the UAE’s orientations and vision in anticipating the future and its challenges, and its keenness to ensure the provision of a sustainable life.