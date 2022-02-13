TO Milan a system of sensors and cameras with a dual function will be installed by ATM, the company that deals with transport and public mobility services in the Lombard city. With the so-called ‘Smart Parking’, motorists will be able to find parking more easilyand at the same time the so-called ‘smart guys’, who do not pay or who prolong their stay too long, will be hunted down.

This was announced by Arrigo Giana, general manager of Atm, during the council committee Participate of Palazzo Marino. The system installation date will presumably be between late 2022 and early 2023. “We are investigating a series of solutions, from the use of sensors that monitor individual parking spaces, to cameras. Digital payment systems will be coupled to these systems. They will give us the possibility to give information both on the availability of spaces on the street or in correspondence parking lots, and to know immediately where a parked car is irregular because it has not activated the payment or has expired. The system aims not so much to sanction as to regulate, to create a disincentive to irregularities, and on the other hand to give precise information to customers on the availability of seats. We are currently carrying out experimentsSaid Giana.

In detail, the sensors would monitor the individual free parking spaces, giving a signal on certain apps, while the cameras would record the general situation of the availability of spaces. Both technologies will coordinate with payments made by users. We remind you that a tool already used by irregular parking detectors is that of digital reading of license plates.

Currently, according to what Il Giornale reports, “there is still no map of the interchange streets or parking lots from which the revolution will start“Technological.