Smart will be an all-electric brand produced in China. We are already getting to know a little bit about the future new model. First of all, the name: #1. All new-generation Smarts will have a hashtag – symbol of the digital age – in their name, followed by a number.

The first newcomer, the #1, is in the final phase of its development. Engineers recently subjected it to a series of aerodynamic tests. The Mercedes-Benz design teams chose to equip it with invisible door handles, an aerodynamic package and an “Active Grille Shutter”.

Cold Tests

The Smart #1 prototypes were also exposed to the extreme cold of northern China. The aim was to check stability on snowy or icy roads, as well as battery resistance. The #1 is equipped with a battery temperature control system that continuously adjusts its operating conditions.

In addition, the driver has the option to automatically preheat the battery to optimize charging and performance. The manufacturer’s teams have also worked on the quality, performance and reliability of the car.