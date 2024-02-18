Smart mobility? Cities must come first accessible and inclusive for all

Sector studies highlight how 56% of the world population lives in cities and by 2050 this trend is destined to increase, bringing the concentration in urban agglomerations to almost 70%. Many cities today have started to adopt models capable of responding to the new mobility needs of citizens in urban areas. According to the UN, progressive urbanization could prove to be a positive factor both on an economic level and in terms of quality of life. The growing concentration of people in cities allows us to plan services for residents that are more responsive to their needs as they are more economical.

On the other hand, OECD projections indicate a significant increase in request of mobility in urban areas by 2050, which will even double if compared to 2015. There is no doubt that these traffic volumes cause urgent concerns in terms of occupied space and infrastructure. Furthermore, this concentration in urban areas should not be seen in a negative way but can help minimize the environmental impact as long as administrations develop policies and practices that prepare the territory for the huge flow of people. In the cities of the future, which are also partly taking shape in the present, smart mobility represents one of the themes to be developed to make the urban environment more responsive to citizens, aiming to offer a safe, flexible, integrated and convenient mobility, from multiple points of view.

It is clear that not all road users enjoy the same rights; in fact, there are categories of users defined as “weak” made up of disabled people, elderly people and others. In fact, many people with reduced motor, visual or hearing abilities, unfortunately, still find themselves partially discriminated against since a step or the width of a door hinders them on various occasions of social life. Therefore, before talking about Smart cities, it is necessary to understand whether urban areas are accessible to all people who intend to move over the years. Urban centers, and the related mobility systems, are inconvenient for everyone and are even impracticable for many people. There is a general belief in this to the point that the Government has set up a study commission to improve access to mobility services for people with disabilities, with the aim of strengthening their rights to use transport services, in all its forms of modality. According to the National Observatory on Health in the Italian Regions of the Catholic University, in our country there are almost 13 million disabled people, more than 20% of the population or more than one Italian in 5. Over 3 million are seriously disabled and almost 1 million and 500 thousand are over 75 years of age.

So before talking about smart cities we must improve built spaces and make our cities more accessible. According to the art. 26 of Law 104/92 the Regions are required “to regulate the methods with which the Municipalities arrange interventions to allow disabled people the possibility of moving freely within the territory, taking advantage of collective transport services under the same conditions as other citizens specially adapted or alternative services”.

The Regions are required to develop, within the scope of the “Regional Transport Plans” and the “Urban Infrastructure Adaptation Plans”, the “Mobility Plans for Handicapped People”, to be implemented also through the conclusion of program agreements in order to to “ensure the mobility of disabled people and to compensate, with adequate means, for the lack or absence of accessibility in Local Public Transport”. Valuing tools such as the “Mobility Plan for disabled people” means directing the public administration towards the articulation of a series of approaches that allow a substantial improvement in the quality of travel for vulnerable users through the proposal of service-oriented actions and measures transport and architectural infrastructures. A small step for a big goal: let's make cities accessible to everyone before talking about Smart Mobility.