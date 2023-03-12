Christian Deilemann has a broad grin on his face when he talks about the current business. His company Tado has just raised 43 million euros from investors and more than doubled sales last year. Tado develops and sells smart thermostats for heating, among other things. If the window is opened, the thermostat lowers the temperature instead of compensating for the incoming cold like conventional thermostats.

The technology also recognizes when the last occupant leaves the house and automatically regulates the temperature down. When the first resident approaches again, the algorithm preheats. And with the help of weather data, Tado calculates how the sun will change the room temperature – and if in doubt, turns down the heating.

In an average apartment, equipping it costs just under 200 euros. On average, 22 percent of the heat consumption can be saved, Deilemann promises – and with it, of course, hard cash. “The energy crisis has increased demand enormously,” he says. Tado sold more than a million thermostats in 2022 – a record. Since the company was founded in 2011, there have been a total of 3 million.

Building sector misses climate targets

It’s not just Tado’s business that’s booming. “The demand for digital solutions for more energy efficiency is increasing,” says Klaas Moltrecht, who is responsible for the real estate industry at the digital association Bitkom. This is mainly due to the rise in energy prices. And the topic of digital building technologies is also increasingly coming into focus politically – primarily for reasons of climate protection. “A successful energy transition is not possible without digitization,” says Philipp Richard, who heads the Digital Technologies department at the German Energy Agency (dena).







The building sector accounts for more than a third of the total German final energy consumption. In addition to the transport sector, it is considered one of the biggest climate sinners in Germany. By 2030, the sector should reduce its emissions by around 43 percent compared to 2020, and by 2050 the building stock should be climate-neutral.

However, according to estimates by the Agora Energiewende think tank, the sector again failed to meet the statutory savings targets last year. According to calculations by Bitkom, the use of building automation could save 14.7 million tons of CO 2 can be saved, mainly through more efficient heating and more economical hot water production. That corresponds to almost 30 percent of the savings required by the state by 2030. Only: “We are not yet where we want to be in the digitization of the building sector,” says Richard from dena. “We have to speed things up now.”







One example is the sluggish installation of so-called smart meters, i.e. digitally networked electricity meters. In Norway, Denmark or Sweden every household has one, and England is a long way away. According to figures from the Federal Network Agency, just 130,400 of these were installed in German households by the end of 2021, with a total of almost 52 million electricity meters. Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) wants to change that with the help of the law already passed in the Federal Cabinet to restart the digitization of the energy transition. For households with a consumption of more than 6,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per year, intelligent electricity meters are to become mandatory by the end of 2030. Anyone who wants to buy a smart meter voluntarily despite lower consumption will in future be able to pay a maximum of 20 euros a year for it. Depending on consumption, it used to be 100 euros a year and thus significantly more than the 13 euros usage fee per year that is estimated for analog meters.