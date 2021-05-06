Ajman (WAM)

The Ajman Public Transport Authority has completed the installation of the smart meter in 85% of the taxi fleet in the emirate, with all vehicles covered by the end of May, as part of its development plan to provide all comfort and safety means for all taxi vehicles of the authority.

Sarah Ahmed Al Hosani, Acting Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Corporation at the Transport Authority, said that the authority always seeks to adopt the latest strategies that contribute to developing the transport infrastructure, and is keen to rely heavily on the digital transformation system by moving towards adopting the latest methods and working on Creating the best solutions and creating digital alternatives that in turn benefit taxi users, in line with the plan adopted by the Ajman government aimed at improving the government work tool and providing services with a high level of quality.

She emphasized that the smart meter is always connected to Internet services, and the data is updated instantly, which contributes to strengthening the operational and control processes through the use of artificial intelligence in the system in order to calculate the trip fares, and add the amounts of the traffic toll gates automatically once the vehicle crosses the gate, and to track all vehicles and display All active and canceled trips and out of service vehicles, in addition to connecting the meter with sensors that sense the presence of passengers, so the meter will start automatically.