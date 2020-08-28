E.Almost everyone has a house key in their pocket. But maybe it will soon be superfluous. Because doors can also be opened and closed with a smartphone. And even from a distance.

“It is doubtful that this makes sense for everyone,” says Jürgen Spermann from the Federal Association of Safety Technology Germany in Erkrath. “Although electronic locking systems increase convenience, they are not absolutely necessary for security,” says the security expert.

But there are certainly situations in which opening and closing the front door via the Internet is very practical. “For example, you can assign authorizations to a visitor,” explains Stephan Schmidt, Managing Director of the Association of Locks and Fittings in Velbert.

The guest then receives a code via the Internet that enables them to access the apartment within a certain time window, for example to deliver a package or read a meter reading. “If the visitor closes the apartment door again, the code loses its validity,” explains Schmidt.

Electronic locking systems that are not connected to the Internet, but can also be controlled remotely, are already being used more and more frequently. The door is opened after entering a PIN or using a transponder key.

Front door key is still number one

However, the absolute majority still have a front door lock with a mechanical locking system. These locks are by no means old-fashioned, says Schmidt.

“Mechanical locking cylinders have been around for many decades. But they are constantly being further developed and supplemented with cross pins and locking pins. ”According to the expert, customers can now find technically sophisticated locks with fine, high-quality mechanics in this area.

In order to withstand possible third-party access, a door must be as solid as possible and, if necessary, equipped with several fittings and rear hinge safety devices Source: dpa-tmn

The question “mechanical or electronic?” Is one of the last questions that house or apartment owners should ask themselves when buying a front door or a door lock. Because a front door is, to a certain extent, a total work of art in which all the details have to be right so that it is safe and easy to open and lock.

“The locking cylinder alone does not make a door secure,” explains Spermann. “In order to withstand possible third-party access, it must be as massive as possible and, if necessary, equipped with several fittings and rear band safety devices.”

Front door lock: retrofitting instead of buying new

But you don’t always need a new door to meet your own need for security. An old door can also be upgraded. To do this, it must be checked in what condition it is. It is important that door leaves, frames, hinges and locks as well as fittings, striking plates and additional security devices are sensibly coordinated with one another and installed properly.

Burglar-proof door thanks to the cross bolt lock and electronic cylinder (rear). But doors with code keypad and electronic cylinders are also becoming increasingly popular (front) Source: dpa-tmn

However, if the door no longer meets these criteria, it must be replaced. “With new buildings and conversions, you get good burglar protection by installing tested burglar-resistant doors in accordance with DIN EN 1627 with at least resistance class RC 2,” says Harald Schmidt, managing director of the police crime prevention of the federal states and the federal states. This ensures that there is no weak point in the overall construction with door leaf, frame, lock and fitting.

Adequate drilling protection should be available to prevent drilling attacks on the lock, cylinder and fittings. “Anti-drill protection for locks makes sense so that burglars cannot drill open the locking mechanism, such as the door pin or the lock bolt,” says Schmidt.

The lock cylinder should also be equipped with a drill protection so that the cylinder pins and pin springs are adequately protected. “Security fittings, if they meet the police requirements, protect the lock and the locking cylinder,” says Schmidt.

Secure key thanks to copy protection

Burglary protection expert Schmidt also recommends making sure that the keys have both legal and technical copy protection.

“This ensures that no identical key blanks get into circulation from which a copy can then be made.” Additional identical cylinders or key blanks can only be reordered from the manufacturer by presenting a security card.

Burglary protection experts recommend making sure that keys have both legal and technical copy protection Source: dpa-tmn

Mechanical locking cylinders will last for many years – if they are given a little care. “Every now and then a little cylinder oil keeps it running smoothly,” says Schmidt. Front doors in newly built houses should also be realigned about five years after installation.

“Because they sit down a little and drag on the floor. The lock doesn’t work optimally either, ”explains Spermann.