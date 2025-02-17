Science has identified about 5,000 exoplanets. In none there are signs of smart life. The most reserved astronomers have a favorite hypothesis to explain that apparent absence: Complex organisms are extremely rare in the observable universe. The emergence of human beings after 4.5 billion years of geobiological evolution is rather an act of luck or a chemical accident.

This pessimistic vision of intelligent life is supported by the model of the “difficult steps”, developed in 1983 by the theoretical physicist Brandon Carter. This mathematical model says that the decisive moments of the evolution of life are so unlikely that the possibilities that all this occurs in a single evolutionary line are very low. Even having a habitable planet similar to Earth, and with a star equal to the sun, the appearance of a civilization like ours would hardly be repeated.

A group of scientists from the State University of Pennsylvania, United States, does not agree with that vision of the unlikely emergence of intelligent life. In an article published in Science AdvancesThey propose a reevaluation of the model of the difficult steps, where the appearance of complex life is directly related to the geocomportation of the planet and its age.

His article summarizes that these evolutionary milestones are not so outstanding under a context of planetary evolution. As long as a planet starts from a permissive state for life, the emergence of a complex organism with intelligence similar to human will come when the appropriate conditions meet. With this, it is possible to anticipate that a civilization will appear on time, not before, or later, the authors think.

“The evolution of complex life can have less to do with luck and more with the interaction between life and its environment, opening new and exciting ways of research in our search to understand our origins,” said Jennifer Macalady, co -author of the study .

The improbability of intelligent life

In order for a person to walk and pay their taxes today, they first had to pass 4.5 billion years of biological and planetary evolution. It has not been a simple path. First we had to have a tempered planet, with magnetic field, water and atmosphere. Then, from a chemical soup, the first unicellular life forms appeared. A general oxygenation process and the appearance of photosynthesis by bacteria were also necessary. After that, multicellular beings and the branch of animal and plant life arrived, with their respective eras and mass extinctions. Finally the mammals appeared. Primates and hominids were developed. At some point in the timeline, the Homo sapiens, and with this, the language and the ability to transmit cumulative knowledge.

The difficult steps model arose within the field of astrophysics and argues that complex and intelligent life is rare because it compares it to the age of a yellow dwarf star. The sun has a useful life of 10,000 million years. So far it has consumed half of its fuel, while a civilization like the human just begins to emerge. If the complex beings were common, then they would have appeared in a short time, considering the “oasis” that is the earth, summarizes the model.

But measuring the probability of life depending on the age of the sun, or with astronomical scales, is not efficient, experts point out. Instead, they have proposed to measure it at a planetary pace, from a multidisciplinary and updated perspective, with biologists, geologists and chemicals. Since the model was raised in 1983, new findings have been detected on intelligent features that were attributed only to humans, such as the ability of animals to use complex tools or sophisticated communication systems.

With this new research framework, the chances of finding intelligent life increase. “Instead of a series of unlikely events, evolution can be a more predictable process, which is developed as global conditions allow. Our framework applies not only to Earth, but also to other planets, which increases the possibility that there may be life similar to ours in other places, ”said Jason Wright, another co -authors.