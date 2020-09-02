“We have a tough, committed and united team. If they beat us, it is because they have been better, not because of anything else“. They were the words of Brad Stevens in the preview of the second game of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The one the Celtics faced in a similar situation to last year, when they began beating the Bucks in the same round. That is precisely why Stevens was asked at a press conference, a year after spending, as now, with a sweep the first round and start the second with victory. The end of the 2018-19 story is well known and Stevens’s message, we have that tough, competitive and united, is a clear reference to how Boston is this year… and how they were back then.

Of course, now the Celtics once again look like the united and competitive team that reached the 2018 Eastern Finals in a way that was as unexpected as it was deserved. Maybe it was Kyrie’s thing that bump in the road of a project that sees the ring at the end of the tunnel, even though they are never among the clear favorites to the title at the beginning of the season. The city of Boston has not seen the ring since 2008 and has not reached a Finals since 2010, but now they seem mature enough to take down the ghosts of the past, be it Kyrie or LeBron and their eternal (and eternalized) shadow and redeem themselves from that course in which, in the words of an intellectual like Jaylen Brown, they were not prepared “for so much circus“.

Doer Stevens and Doer Smart

Tonight’s victory over the champion has been built around two men: Brad Stevens and Marcus Smart. The former has once again won the tactical battle against another genius like Nick Nurse and leaves with two consecutive victories that without coronavirus they would have been (or would not have been) in Canada. The absence of that field advantage leaves the Raptors with a chance, who came to have a 12-point lead in the third quarter that they let slip against a Celtics who never faltered. Therein lies the merit of a Stevens who continues to show that he has infinite resources in his privileged brain, also confirming that what happened last year surpassed him on a social level (and at Kyrie level) and not in the tactical aspect, where he has shown much more than his rival on the bench in those semifinals, today (and almost always) questioned: Mike Budenholzer. Stevens prevents some Raptors from running who have found more answers than in the first meeting but have left with more doubts, he has a squad in which any player is capable of stopping any rival, he lets do in the clutch time and develops on the court a collaborative attack and a defense full of changes in which it exploits the few weaknesses of the rival.

The second protagonist is Marcus Smart. And it would be unfair to say that it is only from this meeting. The point guard is a reference in the franchise, one of the authorized voices in the dressing room and a leader on and off the track. Tonight he has gone to 19 points, 16 of them in the last period thanks to 5 consecutive triples (the last of them with a foul included) who have dynamited a game that the Raptors commanded. He is the voice of reason, the one who asks his teammates to calm down and speaks in time-outs, in addition to defending in a brutal way and being a very firm slab that not even Pascal Siakam moves on the post. He has been the one who has led the final quarter of some Celtics they held out in the first half before going towing in the third quarter. In the last, 32-21, with problems for the Canadians and a Nick Nurse who had Anubony, with 20 points, as the top scorer, a clear symptom in a team in which VanVleet (19) went from more to less and finished with 3 of 12 in triples and Lowry was 16 with 0 of 7. And Siakam, in 17, attacking more the basket at the beginning but without finding answers in the hot moments of meeting, always with Smart (of course), in front.

What VanVleet and Lowry did not do, Kemba Walker did (17 + 6 + 4), put them at the end despite not being successful. That lower-quality, higher-headed substitute for Kyrie was the one who hit a jump shot that gave her team a three-minute lead in the final minute. The Celtics held out until the end and VanVleet’s desperate shot, with Nurse without timeouts, ended up certifying the green victory. Jaylen Brown went to 16 points and Theis, who played the key minutes as a pivot, to 3 + 9. With good minutes from Robert Williams III (11 + 4), who with his 2.27 wingspan gives the feeling of being everywhere. Oh, and Tatum’s 34 points (+ 8 + 6), a career high in the playoffs. Little more to add and much to do for Nurse, who still has another stake and a chance, probably the last one (he has never come back 3-0), to get into the series. Trouble for the champion. And a lot of credit for the Celtics, with Stevens at the head and Marcus Smart as a genius and figure.