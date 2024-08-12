According to the British newspaper, The Guardian, this discovery is considered a major step in the treatment of diabetes, as patients currently have to inject themselves with artificial insulin up to 10 times a day.

The new insulin mimics natural changes in blood sugar levels, making it more similar to existing drug therapy.

Six research projects to develop this game-changing insulin have received £3 million in funding.

These projects range from developing new antibacterial compounds to searching for new types that work at super-fast speeds.

Experts believe this insulin will help patients better manage their condition, balance blood sugar control, and avoid hypoglycemia.

This discovery comes more than 100 years after the discovery of insulin in 1921.

It is expected to revolutionize the treatment of type 1 diabetes and significantly improve the lives of millions of patients around the world.