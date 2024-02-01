From the 'smart hospital' to the intelligent ambulance, passing through artificial intelligence solutions and a better and more effective public-private partnership in the healthcare sector. These are some of the projects for a more hi-tech National Health Service presented on the occasion of the second edition of the Healthcare Innovation Forum, an event organized by Core today in Rome (Palazzo Ripetta). All proposals put on the table by companies at the forefront of technological innovation in support of the Healthcare and Health Medical sectors.

“Among the projects we are working on – Dario Guido, head of the medical division of Samsung Electronics Italia, explains to Adnkronos Salute – and which involve artificial intelligence, there is certainly the 'smart hospital', an extremely innovative concept which consists in digitizing an entire hospital. A great innovation that certainly makes a big contribution to the management of patients and all activities within the hospital. Unfortunately, in Italy we find great difficulties and critical issues not so much in terms of innovative solutions but in putting these projects to the ground. This will certainly be the challenge that industry professionals will have to face for the next few years, but Italy is undoubtedly a step behind compared to other countries. However, I am confident that this gap will be filled in the shortest possible time.” Many operators have already been working on the 'smart hospital' project for some time, “but the great advantage of a company like Samsung – adds Guido – is that of having an ecosystem produced in-house, while several other companies need to integrate systems and solutions and therefore this undoubtedly complicates the realization of the projects more”.

The vision of the medicine of the future “for our company – underlines Raffaele Sisto, Sales leader of Sielte Mobile Networks commercial direction – is that which shapes technology around the patient and the well-being of the individual citizen. In this path of healthcare change we are developing remote telemedicine platforms and an 'intelligent ambulance' project that monitors the patient's vital parameters. The objective is to direct the ambulance route towards the most suitable structure to accommodate the patient based on the type of trauma but also on the availability of beds. All this, however, is only possible with an excellent network infrastructure, which means synonymous with advanced ultra-broadband capillary network capacity that allows us to be connected at any time and access smart technologies. Without a network infrastructure all these innovative technologies cannot exist.”

Then there are those who focus on AI. “We have noticed in recent times – recalls Marco Arcelloni, Strategic Account Manager at Agfa – a growing interest in artificial intelligence solutions applied to the field of image analytics, i.e. the analysis and interpretation of diagnostic images. We are deeply convinced that these solutions can have very high potential with a positive impact on diagnostic precision and timeliness.”

Algorithms and AI aside, for Patrizia Palazzi, Strategic Sales Consultant at Siemens Healthineers, it is essential to create an effective public-private partnership in the healthcare sector. “The role of Siemens – she points out – is placed in this context as a partner for the development of long-term collaborations. We strongly believe in public-private partnership as the creation of a new paradigm in which the public and private sectors essentially move away from the traditional collaboration between buyer and supplier to create a collaboration based on trust, on a commonality of objectives and mutual benefits”. Within this collaboration “we can bring personalized and modular solutions – he adds – which concern all phases of healthcare projects and therefore, for example, technology management, the entire design planning part with also the design of new structures, new areas, for example, with virtual simulators of diagnostic systems such as the Digital Twin”.

Finally, Stefano Ventavoli, Regional Head of Commercial Development of Olympus Italia: “As Olympus Italia we feel part of a path that also has a social responsibility within the NHS. In recent years we have been trying to increasingly approach the issues of our relevance – such as those relating to colorectal and lung cancer – with an overall vision of the patient's therapeutic path. We are developing systems that can help the population to understand how important it is to adhere to screening procedures, and systems that can help patients prepare for colonoscopy procedures, where we are very present with our technologies, in order to be able to be then treated as best as possible during surgery. We are then developing systems that can integrate with artificial intelligence the possibility of recognizing as much as possible the presence of small tumor lesions in an early form in order to make the therapeutic treatment as effective and less invasive as possible for patients”.