In the networked home, many things work as if by magic. Sensors and lamps are connected to each other and the door lock opens automatically. However, the Homekit sometimes keeps us awake.

Rdriving back home in a traffic jam. A visit has been announced and now, of all times, traffic is only making gradual progress. The friend is traveling from the other direction and is luckier. He's at the house on time, we're not. Normally you would be making a phone call and directing the visitor to a nice café in the neighborhood. Thanks to the smart home, the whole thing is different. As soon as the friend is at the front door, Eve's outdoor cam positioned there captures him and identifies him using biometric facial recognition. We see a mini photo of him on our Apple Watch, it comes via a push notification. Without having to pick up the smartphone, we can call him with the watch and say that we are about to open the front door. This works with the Nuki door lock, which is integrated into Apple's Homekit world and is also operated by a clock. A minute later the friend can make himself comfortable.

This year the Homekit software is celebrating its tenth anniversary, and we are taking stock that is based primarily on the experiences with around 30 Homekit products that have since moved into our household and received a permanent residence permit. Homekit components are divided into different categories, such as lights, security, cameras, heating. In the interests of data economy, personal data is encrypted in the user's Apple devices and only processed there. Said surveillance video from the camera was evaluated by the Apple TV or Homepod speaker in our house. With other camera systems, the video ends up with the manufacturer for evaluation, and you have to believe their security promises.