Autumn is just around the corner – a perfect opportunity to think about smart heating and the purchase of a smart thermostat. We tell you what to look out for.

Smart heating systems automatically and cost-effectively heat to the desired temperature, for example when you are on your way home

household Smart thermostats This is how you ensure that your smart home is always at the right temperature

Smart living, smart heating

S.martes living: That means making everyday life more efficient, more comfortable and more individual – and that with a networked smart home system that can be controlled down to the smallest detail. Of course, the question of the right temperature and the smart heating system should not be missing.

Even the thought of it sounds pleasant: a heater that uses the current temperature to recognize when it is too cold in your room, that automatically and cost-effectively heats up to the desired temperature when you are on your way home and that even has its own weather apps queries. With the right smart heating system, that’s no problem. In addition, the correct use of a smart system results in energy and thus cost savings.

Of course, a smart home also includes voice control: Smart home thermostats can be controlled via a smartphone via an app, just like smart home lamps, and voice input (e.g. Google Home, Amazon Echo and Apple HomeKit) is also possible .

Smart home heating: It’s that simple

You can program your smart thermostats according to your own ideas. Suppose you get up at 6:30 every morning and want you to have a certain temperature in the apartment when you wake up, after you prefer it to be a little cooler at night. You then leave your apartment every morning and be in the office by late afternoon – and of course you want to save energy. The apartment should only be heated up to the desired temperature shortly before they are back home: With smart systems, such automatisms can be implemented easily and without special technical skills.



Smart radiator thermostat vs. room thermostat

With smart radiator thermostats you have the choice between three different systems: On the one hand there is Smart thermostats* who need a base station (a so-called bridge) to connect them to your home WLAN. A second option does not require such a base station, as it is controlled via Bluetooth. This has the advantage of extremely simple installation – however, these devices can only be combined with other devices to a limited extent and only partially upgraded. Both options are mounted directly on the radiator and are primarily ideal for apartments.

But there is also a slightly more complex option – namely that of Smart room thermostats*. These are primarily ideal for residents of houses and can act as the heart of the central heating control. They can also be connected to the boiler via radio – which of course requires access to the boiler. Smart room thermostats can function as the central elements of sophisticated smart heating systems.

display Smart living Buy the Netatmo Smart Thermostat online now

display Smart living Buy Ecobee thermostat online now

Smart radiator thermostat: e.g. via the Fritz! Box

Do you have a Fritz! Box receiver for your WLAN in your apartment? Then it is AVM FRITZ! DECT 301* from the manufacturer AVM an option for you. It is compatible with all common radiator systems and connects to almost all Fritz Box models with a DECT base (the manufacturer lists the 7312/7412 models as an exception). This saves you having to buy your own basic box.

display Smart living FRITZ! Buy radiator controllers online now

For the Smart thermostat* from Bosch you need a separately available Smart home controller* that serves as a base station. You can regulate and program the heating either on the thermostat itself or using your own app. The Bosch model can also be controlled via the Amazon voice service Alexa.

display Smart living Buy Bosch thermostat online now

display Smart living Buy Bosch Smart Home Controller online now

If you want to get started with several radiators, you can also use the Starter set from Bosch* to grab.

display Smart living Buy Bosch starter set online now

A whole Home kit* When it comes to smart home thermostats, Homematic has it on offer. This includes the access point, i.e. the connection box, four thermostats and the IP door and window contact. This recognizes open windows and doors, regulates accordingly and thus saves heating costs. The Homematic system also has a boost function if you need to warm up quickly.

display Smart living Buy the Homematic Set online now

Apple Homekit Thermostat: The Eve Thermo

Smart home users who want to do without a bridge when heating can, for example, go to Eve Thermo radiator thermostat* grab that connects via bluetooth. It can be controlled via Apple Homekit and Siri. IPhone, Ipad or iPod are required, the minimum requirement is iOS 11.2 and above.

display Smart living Buy Eve Radiator Thermostat online now



What to look for when buying

First and foremost, you should make sure which connections you have. Do you need a sophisticated, expandable system – or is a smart thermostat with the most important functions enough for you? Do you value extras – for example, that your system automatically detects when you are at home and adjusts the temperature accordingly? Do you live in a house in which you also have access to the boiler – or do you have an apartment? Would you like a simple variant that does not require a radio bridge? Place value on features such as geofencing, in which your system recognizes whether you are at home and who

Temperature regulated afterwards? You should consider these needs and requirements when purchasing.

* This text contains affiliate links. This means: If you make a purchase using the links marked with an asterisk, WELT will receive a small commission. The reporting doesn’t affect that. You can find our standards of transparency and journalistic independence at axelspringer.de/independence.

This article was first published on September 5, 2019.