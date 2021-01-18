Abu Dhabi Police reported that the radar devices installed in smart towers on the emirate’s roads pick up speeding violations, calling on drivers to adhere to the prescribed speeds on the roads, and to reduce the speed to 80 km per hour, when fog and fluctuating weather conditions descend.

She told “Emirates Today” that exceeding the speed limit on the roads poses a threat to the lives of drivers and road users, which causes traffic accidents that lead to injuries and deaths, noting that traffic control procedures for this violation have been tightened through smart towers and mobile and fixed radars on both sides of the road. .

It cautioned that the penalty for exceeding the prescribed speed limit exceeding 60 km / hr, or when an accident is caused as a result of speeding, is increased, as the vehicle is seized and a fine of 5,000 dirhams is imposed to break the reservation, according to Law No. Vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in addition to applying the penalties stipulated in the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law.

Abu Dhabi Police stated that it had deployed several smart gates on the roads: Abu Dhabi – Al Ain, Abu Dhabi – Dubai, and Al Ain – Dubai. Last March, it began activating “smart gates” on the “Al Ain – Abu Dhabi” road.

Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers to adhere to the speeds shown in the screens, noting that the radars installed in the towers pick up traffic violations, such as: vehicles with expired licenses, unauthorized heavy vehicles, monitoring violations of not leaving a sufficient safety distance, standing on the shoulder of the road, or obstructing Walk, stand to the right of the road.

She stressed the need to adhere to the informational messages that are transmitted through the smart cabins during volatile weather conditions, to follow up on the alerts they transmit through radio and social media, and to adhere to the preventive instructions, through the smart system.

She explained that the aim of the smart gates is to reduce traffic accidents, enhance traffic safety for drivers and road users, follow up that filing violations using smart systems contributes to providing the highest levels of traffic safety, and avoiding the negative consequences of driving an expired vehicle that has not been examined.

Abu Dhabi Police called on owners of expired vehicles to speed up their licensing, before monitoring and violating them through smart devices, and to apply Article 25 of the Traffic and Traffic Law regarding driving an expired vehicle, which entails a fine of 500 dirhams, four traffic points, and seizing the vehicle for seven days.

Reducing speeds

Abu Dhabi Police emphasized the need to adhere to the speed specified on the roads of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in times of fog, which is 80 km / h, indicating that the speeds change with the change of weather conditions on the electronic signboards on the roads, in order to alert drivers to reduce speeds during weather conditions Volatile.

And she stressed the importance of leaving an adequate safety distance, and not being occupied with the phone or filming during fog, in order to preserve the safety of all road users.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

