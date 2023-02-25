A new red livery and a limited edition for the latest declination of Smart. This is the new one EQ fortwo racing red, the first limited edition of 2023, which will be available in 250 pieces and is already on display at the brand’s showrooms in Italy. This is the first time that a color of this kind has been chosen for the most famous city car in Europe, with a carmine red matt livery that will hardly go unnoticed.

In addition to the brand new livery, the smart EQ fortwo racingred offers extremely sophisticated standard equipment, with the equipment most requested by smart customers, with a winter package and exclusive package characterized by black leather upholstery, carbon look console, camera bundle with parking sensors and 16” alloy wheels. For 200 of the 250 units produced, the 22 kW on-board charger is also available. Prices start at 30,195 euros for the version with a 4.6 kW charger and 30,695 euros if you choose the model with a 22 kW charger. Alternatively, it is possible to take advantage of the rental offer tailor-made for racingred, with zero down payment against an exchange of an electric/hybrid vehicle, and 36 monthly fees of 355 euros per month. The fee includes: Wallbox installation, RCA, Fire/Theft and KASKO insurance, legal protection, ordinary and extraordinary maintenance, administrative management, roadside assistance and Ecobonus.

“For almost 25 years smart has established itself as a trend setter in the urban mobility landscape. Revolutionary by vocation, innovator by mindset, she has rewritten the rules of city mobility thanks to a unique and distinctive style that has allowed her to become a real status symbol”, said Paola Ardillo, Head of Product Management of Mercedes-Benz Italy. “The special series created over all these years, most of which made exclusively for Italian customers, have been a strategic element of its success and its premium positioning.”