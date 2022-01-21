A nice surprise awaits the many nostalgics of the petrol smart, now absent from the price lists for over a year. Thanks to Ald Automotive’s January 2022 offer, it is possible to have the Smart Fortwo through the long-term rental formula which provides for an advance of 2,500 euros, 48 ​​monthly installments of 195 euros and a distance of 40,000 km. In detail, the promotion is aimed at the Smart Fortwo coupé 70 with 1.0 52 kW (72 Hp) engine in the passion version. The rental includes the following services: bodywork restoration, interior sanitation, Rca insurance, legal protection, partial exemption from liability for theft, fire and damage to the vehicle, personal accident insurance, ordinary and extraordinary maintenance, roadside assistance, management of fines, right of first refusal , My Ald and dedicated assistance. Click here to find out more details on Ald Automotive’s Smart Fortwo offer.

Smart Fortwo: features

The latest series of petrol-powered Smart Fortwo is immediately recognizable by the much more compact front grille than the Smart EQ. Only 270 cm long, it is powered by the 72 HP 1.0 three-cylinder petrol engine, combined with the new automatic double-clutch transmission. The interior is modern and decidedly bright, renewed with the new instrument panel and the infotainment display mounted cantilevered in the center of the dashboard. Today it is only possible to have it in Ald long-term rental. It is an alternative formula to purchase, increasingly used as a means of disseminating advanced mobility, more focused on the real needs of users and the bearer of innovative services. It is no coincidence that even in a complex period such as the year that has just ended, all long term rental cars have been so popular.