Smart Fit, the gym chain largest in Latin America by number of units, announced an increase in the cost of its memberships in Mexico as of June 21, 2024.

This adjustment is mainly due to the persistence of the inflation in the country, which has impacted the company’s operating costs. He price increase has generated some negative reactions among Smart Fit users.

Some users have expressed their annoyance on social media, while others have considered canceling their memberships. However, there are also users who have understood the need for adjustment and have pointed out that the quality of the service in Smart Fit it’s still good.

How much did memberships increase?

Smart Plan: It goes from 419 pesos to 438.69 pesos per month. This plan allows training at a single location, unlimited access and has no cancellation penalty.

Black Plan: It remains at 599 pesos per month. With this plan you can train at any branch of the brand, in addition to having benefits such as massage chairs, unlimited access and the possibility of inviting a friend.

Fit Plan: It remains at 299 pesos per month. With this plan you have access to benefits like the Smart plan, although you cannot cancel in less than a year.

Smart Fit Gym: Which is the membership that does not increase in cost. Photo: Special

Smart Fit has justified the increase in its prices by pointing out that it is due to inflation, which has impacted the company’s operating costs. According to him INEGIinflation in Mexico reached 4.69% in May 2024, while the segment of sport clubs had an increase in prices of 4.56% between May 2023 and May 2024.

Smart Fit arrived in Mexico in 2011 and has had rapid growth in the country. At the end of the first quarter of 2024, the company had 304 branches in Mexico, making it the second country with the highest number of gyms of the brand, only after Brazil.

In the first quarter of 2024, Smart Fit Mexico reported net income of 326.1 million reais, an increase of 44% compared to the same period last year. This growth is mainly due to the increase in the number of members (24% more than in the first quarter of 2023) and the increase in the average ticket (8%).