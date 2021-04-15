If e-View technology had become known in 1993, neither Woody Allen would have had to pray the rosary nor would Diane Keaton have opened the elevator hatch through which the corpse of her neighbor had slipped. A lot has changed these vertical transport vehicles since they were filmed almost 30 years ago Mysterious murder in Manhattan. So much so that connected elevators are already a tangible reality thanks to the efforts and digitization of the century-old Otis.

The aging of the population, the existence of a significant number of buildings without elevators and the obsolescence of the elevator park are three elements always present in the roadmap of the pioneer company in vertical transport that has transformed its business model from the purely industrial towards digitization. “From Zardoya Otis we can lead technological change in the lifting sector in Spain, keeping the world in motion, improving the quality of life and facilitating the free movement of people”, explains Javier Barquín, CEO of Zardoya Otis.

It is precisely under this prism that ‘The elevator connected to the outside at the service of people’ arises which, through e-View technology, unique in the world, allows both users and Otis technical support to interact with the elevator. “We have been applying digital technology to our lifts for more than 30 years and we had clear objectives that we wanted to achieve: predictive analysis, preventive maintenance, maximizing lift uptime, two-way communication with the car …”, adds Javier Barquín.

The e-View contributes to a more sustainable and green urban life thanks to multi-location, predictive maintenance and remote intervention Javier Barquín, CEO of Zardoya Otis

By simile, the e-View can be defined as the eye that sees everything. Even before it happens. In fact, one of the objectives of this technological tool is to improve elevator safety based on predictive models, which are developed through a process of big data analysis, and allow to maximize the availability of the elevator up to almost 100%. In addition, in the event of an incident, through a screen similar to that of a tablet, installed on one of the walls of the elevator, the passenger can establish a videoconference with the Otisline Service 24/7. That is, the elevator is fully monitored and connects technicians, elevators and customers. Connection that, on the other hand, affects the response times in case of failure. Specifically, it allows a passenger to be released remotely and in just five minutes. Time 85% lower than the current average in Spain, which stands at 30 minutes.

If safety is one of the values ​​of the elevator, the e-View also aims to improve the experience of users, who can access current news, sports, finance or culture on demand. One more addition to the fact that technology turns the small and closed cabin into an open and communicated space, whose main purpose continues to be to effectively manage the building’s traffic and avoid waiting.

200,000 elevators connected in 2024

Likewise, and aligned with the objectives of ecological transition, the e-View contributes to “a more sustainable and green urban life thanks to multi-location, predictive maintenance and remote intervention”, explains Barquín. The tool prevents technicians from traveling while speeding up repairs, since it anticipates the incident and, if it is necessary to go in person, they will go with the tools and parts necessary to solve the problem.

The invention of the elevator was a revolution for cities and their architectural landscape. But much has changed the traditional wooden elevators with manual doors and rudimentary pulley systems that required an operator to make them move from one plant to another. Otis currently has 100,000 elevators connected and monitored 24 hours a day at full capacity and aims to reach 200,000 by 2024, thus contributing to the development of the smart cities and reducing the social gap.

With this technology, which can be installed affordably in both residential and office buildings, they are creating a digital ecosystem that allows them to manage the history of the elevator and cross it with other essential data in real time. “In this way, when customers ask about the service, we can confidently provide transparent solutions and accurate and up-to-the-minute information,” concludes Javier Barquín.