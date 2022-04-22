The 2022 season of the smart e-cupreserved for competition electric smart starts the weekend of April 30 and May 1 a Vallelunga. The format is the usual one of the past editions and foresees 12 races in six appointments, with two for which the triple race.

The smart e-cup, promoted by Mercedes-Benz Italy is the full electric championship of smart Italy.

2022 smart e-cup CALENDAR

April 30-May 1: Vallelunga

18-19 June: Misano

9-10 July: Varano

3-4 September: Imola

October 15-16: Modena

The full electric championship of smart Italy kicks off the April 30 and May 1 in Lazio, on the Roman route of Vallelunga. The 2022 smart e-cup season continues in Misano And Varano de ‘Melegariwhere is the 18 and 19 June and the 9 and 10 July the second and third rounds of the championship are scheduled.

The young Leonardo Arduini at the start of the 2022 smart e-cup season

The last two events of 2022 are scheduled for Imola (3-4 September), home of the F1 Emilia Romagna GP, among other things, e Modena (October 15-16).

