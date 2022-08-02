Dubai Police smart police stations recorded 48,462 smart transactions during the first half of 2022, including 6,594 transactions for the reporting service, while the number of visitors to the centers reached 413,540 visitors.

Director of the General Department of Logistic Support and Head of the Government and Private Sector Team for Smart Police Stations, Major General Ali Ahmed Ghanem, said that Dubai residents, visitors and tourists, can access smart police services through 29 smart centers with ease and convenience, and with the highest standards that guarantee them an innovative and comfortable experience. This reflects the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command to achieve the government’s directions to improve the quality of life of community members.

He added that the Dubai Police General Command, through its smart system, continues to develop services according to the latest international standards that enhance the quality of life in the emirate, and that the Dubai Police channels are available to the community to communicate and present proposals and creative ideas that will develop services, as Dubai Police believes in That the community is an important and essential partner in developing policies for the services it desires to obtain.